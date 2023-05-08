Stuart man dies in single-car crash in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 46-year-old Stuart man died in a single-car-car crash on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday.

At 6:17 p.m., the man was driving north in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier on I-95 past PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. The man failed to stay in the lane and swerved onto the right grassy shoulder of the interstate, according to FHP.

The man's vehicle rotated clockwise and the driver-side door struck a tree, FHP said. The car then overturned multiple times and went into a ditch.

He was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Department personnel.