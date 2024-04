PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to a trauma center after a pickup truck rolled over on U.S. 1 near North Palm Beach on Saturday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., units were dispatched to the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 1 between Juno Road and Captains Key Drive, the agency said.

They found the work truck with "a large amount of debris" on the roadway, according to PBCFR.

It took about 10 minutes to extricate the victim.