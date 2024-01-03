Pedestrian walks into path of car and dies, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died when he walked into the path of a vehicle on the border with Palm Beach Gardens, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 7:39 p.m. on New Year's Day at 8000 N. Military Trail.

A 53-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Honda Accord southbound on Military Trail in the outside lane, according to the crash report.

An unidentified pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes, and walked into the path of the Honda.

The front of the car struck the right side of the man. He hit the passenger-side hood and slid into the windshield. Then he struck the roadway, coming to rest west of Military Trail south of the area of impact.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue. The driver was uninjured.