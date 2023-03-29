Pedestrian fatally struck twice in hit-and-run in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-run crash of a pedestrian near South Bay in northern Palm Beach County, Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday morning.

At 8:23 a.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling on southbound State Road 25, approaching mile-marker 68 in the outside travel lane, FHP spokesman Lt. Indiana Miranda said in a news release.

A pedestrian was walking/standing on the outside paved shoulder nearby. For reasons still under investigation, the driver failed to maintain a position within the outside travel lane and went into the outside shoulder, Miranda said.

The front of the vehicle struck the man, who was thrown forward in a southerly direction upon the outside paved shoulder. The person landed on the outside shoulder and was subsequently struck a second time by the vehicle.

The vehicle drove back onto the outside travel lane and continued in a southerly direction on the highway, Miranda said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound and northbound travel lanes were closed at the time and were under investigation by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

FHP says it has no information pertaining to make or model of the vehicle.

