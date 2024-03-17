Man found dead in sand in South Palm Beach; no foul play suspected

SOUTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was found dead Sunday morning in sand in South Palm Beach without evident signs of foul play, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

A male walking in the 3900 block of South Ocean Boulevard found the man face down in the sand near the water line, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday night in a news release.

The person called 911 for assistance. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the male deceased at 7:19 a.m..

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on the scene to investigate this incident.

