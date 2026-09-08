Jupiter planning future investments in town projects including park fields, fire station

JUPITER, FL — Jupiter Town Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss its Community Investment Program, which outlines major projects over the next five years.

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Playgrounds throughout Jupiter have been getting a multi-million dollar makeover — to the delight of parents like Cassandra Lesniak and her daughter Rilynn.

"This is our weekend spot for sure," she said. "We just have a lot of shade here, it's nice and clean."

The Parks and Recreation Department is looking at overhauling all of the fields at Jupiter Community Park. Starting in 2027, two fields would get new grass at a cost of $1.26 million. The proposal includes switching to artificial turf on two other fields in 2029 and 2030.

One of the largest proposed single-year outlays would be at the Abacoa Fire Station. Palm Beach County will be turning it over to the town when its new municipal fire rescue starts Oct. 1.

Renovations to what will become Fire Station 11 would include a new bunk room and decontamination additions, along with renovating the kitchen and putting on a new roof. The price tag for the project, including planning, design and construction, is just over $4 million. Construction would begin in 2028.

WPTV caught up with Daniel King and his kids heading to the beach across town. They love the beach, but have issues with the showers.

"As you can see the showers just get… you can see the drainage is terrible. It gets all over the road," King said.

Complaints over problematic showers have the town's attention. As a pilot project, a new shower feature was constructed last year that was a success, so over the next eight years, all of the other 25 showers along A1A are scheduled for replacement — with two north of Marcinski Road at the head of the line.

"Just little things that need to be fixed and it'll be perfect," King said.

If council approves the long-term project list Tuesday on first read, it could get final approval at a second reading later in the month.

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