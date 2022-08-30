Green sea turtle dies at Loggerhead Marinelife Center

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Monday was an emotional day at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The day started off on a high note for the staff of Loggerhead as employees were excited to in-take their first turtle since April.

The center is seemingly at a turning point after months of turmoil from toxic water, not having a veterinarian staff, not being able to have turtles in its hospital, and its CEO resigning abruptly. .

Thursday, FWC granted Loggerhead a permit to resume its turtle rehabilitation efforts.

Permit from FWC allowing turtles at Loggerhead Marinelife Center



Percy arrived at the facility for help with a buoyancy issue thought to be caused by interacting too closely with algae blooms.

"We did get in a juvenile green sea turtle that was having buoyancy issues--couldn't dive," said Andy Dehart who is the center's new CEO after only five weeks on the job.

"We did take some blood and based on that blood work, we went out and started him on antibiotics," said Dr. Barron.

"We're going to go ahead and treat Percy with a treatment that we developed right here at Loggerhead Marinelife Center," Barron said optimistically Monday morning.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 watched as Barron did a diagnostic test by placing Percy in a tank.

"We're testing to see if he mentally appropriate enough to be able to go out in a pool," said Dr. Barron.

According to Dr. Barron Percy was having, "neurological issues."

"He should want to submerge himself. So the first thing a normal turtle would do would be to dive down," said Dr. Barron after Percy simply floated in the tank. The veterinarian

team then took Percy back to the hospital for monitoring.

At noon, Loggerhead Marinelife Center reported to WPTV that Percy was doing better and was now out in a tank.

But, by 2 p.m. Percy was dead. Loggerhead's spokesperson reported the turtle had succumbed to its neurological issues. A necropsy has been fast-tracked.

The staff was optimistic for the future, but devastated at Percy's passing.

"To me, this is a magic place not only is a community loved, but it's internationally and nationally known," said Dehart.