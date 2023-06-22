Watch Now
Garage catches fire at home near Juno Ridge in northern Palm Beach County

Rescue crews prevent blaze from spreading to residence
Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Gardens fire rescue crews responded to a fire on Vitex Lane on June 22, 2023.
James Bailey/WPTV
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 16:30:13-04

JUNO RIDGE, Fla. — No one was hurt after a garage caught fire Thursday afternoon near Juno Ridge, fire rescue officials said.

The fire occurred at about 12:20 p.m. at a residence located in the 2000 block of Vitex Lane.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found a single-story residence with smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading from the garage to the residence, quickly bringing it under control.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

