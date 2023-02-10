Emergency crews respond to underground propane tank fire in Jupiter Farms

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — Multiple emergency crews have responded early Friday morning to what a homeowner said is an underground propane tank fire in Jupiter Farms.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene spotted flames shooting from the ground near a home in the 15000 block of 95th Avenue North.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of propane tank fire

Chopper 5 video of propane tank fire in Jupiter Farms

A homeowner said an underground propane tank caught fire. However, she described it as a "controlled fire," saying her home is not in danger and crews are waiting for the flames to burn out.

That homeowner added the propane tank is not connected to an underground generator, and her neighbor alerted her to the fire around 4 a.m. Friday.

Multiple crews from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Public Utilities are now on scene.

A fire chief said no homes or residents are in danger and the incident is under control. The flames, however, will likely take a while to burn out.

The chief described the situation as an underground propane tank leak that somehow ignited.