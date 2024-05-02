Dozens of vehicles damaged or destroyed in car lot fire west of Jupiter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At least 32 vehicles were damaged or destroyed in a massive fire at a car lot west of Jupiter on Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Insurance Auto Auctions, located in the 14000 block of Corporate Road off Beeline Highway, at approximately 3:30 a.m.

A fire rescue spokesperson said a the blaze started from a "compromised car battery" and the flames quickly spread to other vehicles.

"It took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain and control the fire," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

No other structures were damaged and no one was hurt.

A fire rescue spokesperson said Insurance Auto Auctions buys used, repairable, and salvaged vehicles by auction. The area is very rural with lots of warehouses.