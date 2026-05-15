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Boat with 4 people on board capsizes near Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

Two people made it to shore on their own, while two others were found with the overturned vessel and had to be rescued from the waterway, Palm Beach Fire Rescue says
capsized boat Jupiter near A1A bridge early Friday morning May 15 2026.jpg
U.S. Coast Guard Southeast/Facebook
capsized boat Jupiter near A1A bridge early Friday morning May 15 2026.jpg
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people had to be rescued after a boat capsized near the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse early Friday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched 1200 block of north alternate A1A in Jupiter for a reported open water incident.

Two people had made it to shore, however, two others were still unaccounted for, fire rescue said.

Assets from the U.S. Coast Guard, Tequesta Fire Rescue, and Jupiter police were used to search and locate the vessel in the waterway. The two missing individuals were found with the overturned vessel and were brought safely to land by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said all four individuals denied any injury and did not request transport to a hospital.

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