'Mostly skeletonized' apparent human remains wash up on shore near North Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is investigating the discovery of what appeared to be human remains that washed up on shore near North Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said a resident walking on the beach at approximately 7:45 a.m. found the remains in the area of the 11600 block of Turtle Road.

The remains were mostly skeletonized and appeared to be human.

"The remains are not identifiable, therefore, DNA will play a role in this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Crime scene detectives, along with investigators from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division, are involved in the case, and investigators from the Medical Examiner's Office took the remains away.