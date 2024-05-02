Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach County

Actions

'Mostly skeletonized' apparent human remains wash up on shore near North Palm Beach

Resident walking on beach discovered remains in 11600 block of Turtle Road, sheriff's office says
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is investigating the discovery of what appeared to be human remains that washed up on shore near North Palm Beach.
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 12:31:08-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is investigating the discovery of what appeared to be human remains that washed up on shore near North Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said a resident walking on the beach at approximately 7:45 a.m. found the remains in the area of the 11600 block of Turtle Road.

The remains were mostly skeletonized and appeared to be human.

"The remains are not identifiable, therefore, DNA will play a role in this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Crime scene detectives, along with investigators from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division, are involved in the case, and investigators from the Medical Examiner's Office took the remains away.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.