17-year-old Tommy Mooney from Ohio ran the four miles in 21 minutes and 43 seconds

TEQUESTA, Fla. - "Bringing Hope and Help to America's Families of Fallen Soldiers." That's the mission of this morning's 'Freedom 4 Miler', an event designed to bring happiness into the lives of Gold Star Families and to remind us of all of the sacrifices that have been made for our continuing freedom in the U.S.

"The whole point of today... it's a Christmas in July theme... we are raising money to help us provide Christmas gifts for children who have lost a parent serving in the military," said Lyette Reback, Believe With Me CEO & founder.

This morning, there was around 1200 racers and its winner; 17-year-old Tommy Mooney from the Village of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He ran the four miles in 21 minutes and 43 seconds besting his brother, second place finisher, by one minute and 45 seconds.

"My family is just on vacation, decided to hop into a little race, and have some fun... ...I wasn't really focused on the competition, just coming out here getting some aerobic benefit and that's all I could ask for," said Tommy Mooney, winner, Freedom 4 Miler 2024.

Tommy said it was a hard run because of the humidity he was unfamiliar with.

If you would like to donate to Believe With Me the organization that helps Gold Star Families year-round, go to believewithme.com.

