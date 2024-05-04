Woman struck, killed on bicycle in hit-and-run west of West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road in a hit-and-run late Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Two people later were arrested.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded at 11:56 p.m. and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified woman was struck by a black car at a high rate of speed, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

A few hours later, the suspect's vehicle was located at Manor Drive and Okeechobee and then positively identified as involved in the crash, Barbera said.

She said both occupants were arrested on non-traffic-related charges.

Barbera said the investigation is ongoing.

