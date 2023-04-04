West Palm Beach woman sentenced to 18 years in death of Greenacres man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old West Palm Beach woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 34-year-old Greenacres man.

Sharnika Lashay Moore-Bryant had originally been charged with second-degree murder of Roobens Louis on May 26, 2019, at his home but the jury on Feb. 15 downgraded the charge.

Circuit Court Judge Daliah Weiss sentenced her at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

He lawyers filed an appeal.

Five days after the homicide, Moore-Bryant was located in Orlando and was arrested.

Nelson Succes says he came home from work around 6 p.m. only to find his cousin dead in their home in the 3800 block of South 57th Avenue.

Moore-Bryant, who was described as a love interest for Louis, arrived at Louis' home on 57th Avenue at 9 a.m. and left at 12:15 p.m., according to the arrest report.

She told authorities "nothing out of the ordinary happened."

During the interview with police, she had "noticeable injuries consistent with being in a violent fight."