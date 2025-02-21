Former Wellington High School soccer coach accused of sexual abuse of soccer players

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A victim has come forward to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office regarding alleged sexual abuse from a former Wellington High School soccer coach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 12 the victim came to their department to provide additional details concerning past "inappropriate" incidents with Richard Anthony Woolcock when he was a child.

The victim told investigators that Woolcock provided him with private soccer lessons and was also a soccer coach during high school, according to an arrest report. The victim told deputies that his parents were aware that Woolcock would pick him up, and drive him to practices and that parents of other soccer players trusted Woolcock.

According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies he was touched in a lewd and lascivious manner by Woolcock on "numerous occasions."

The reported also stated that the victim told Woolcock via text that "his inappropriate conduct needed to stop." The victim told investigators that incidents with Woolcock went from "being weird" to making the victim scared.

There were at least two occasions, one at 16 and one at 18, where Woolcock "performed oral sex on the victim," the report said. The victim told detectives he was forced and did not consent to any sexual contact with Woolcock.

Deputies said Woolcock is believed to have changed his last name to Alexander.

Back in May 2019, WPTV reported on Woolcock's previous arrest for alleged sexual abuse when he was a teacher at Lake Worth Middle School and a soccer coach for an outside league.

Following this statement provided by the victim and a follow-up investigation that began back in May 2024 involving other victims, PBSO arrested Woolcock on Wednesday for sexual battery by an authority figure on a victim between the ages of 12 and 17.

He is being held at Palm Beach County jail without bond.