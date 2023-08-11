Swastika spray-painted on Trump International Golf Club sign

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The sign welcoming guests to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach was apparently vandalized overnight.
A tarp was covering the name "Trump" when WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived at former President Donald Trump's golf club Friday morning.
A worker could later be seen painting over a swastika that was spray-painted on the sign.
Nobody from the Trump Organization, which oversees the West Palm Beach golf club, replied to an email seeking comment about the vandalism.
A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it didn't appear that an incident report had been filed.