Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Swastika spray-painted on Trump International Golf Club sign

Worker seen removing apparent act of vandalism spray-painted over 'Trump' name
The Trump International Golf Club sign in West Palm Beach is vandalized.
Trump International Golf Course has 'Trump' name covered, Aug. 11, 2023
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 12:49:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The sign welcoming guests to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach was apparently vandalized overnight.

A tarp was covering the name "Trump" when WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived at former President Donald Trump's golf club Friday morning.

A worker could later be seen painting over a swastika that was spray-painted on the sign.

Worker painting over graffiti on Trump International Golf Club sign, Aug. 11, 2023
A worker is seen painting over graffiti spray-painted on the Trump International Golf Club sign, Aug. 11, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nobody from the Trump Organization, which oversees the West Palm Beach golf club, replied to an email seeking comment about the vandalism.

A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it didn't appear that an incident report had been filed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7