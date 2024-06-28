Toddler 'breathing and alert' after pulled from pool in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A 2-year-old was hospitalized for treatment after calls of a possible drowning at the Regal Palm Condominiums in Palm Springs, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they responded to the area near Kirk Road and Springdale Circle before 11 a.m. Friday.

City of Palm Springs police said a 2-year-old child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is "breathing and alert."

The incident comes a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that drowning deaths in the United States are on the rise for the first time in decades.

In fact, the CDC said drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved SB 554, which will provide low-income families in Florida with free swim lesson vouchers for their children in an effort to increase water safety in Florida.

State vouchers are expected to go into effect July 1.

For vouchers or free/reduced swim lessons in Palm Beach County, click here.