Therapy dogs bring Christmas joy to young hospital patients in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — While most children woke up at home this Christmas morning, some had to spend the holiday in the hospital. Patients at HCA Palms West Hospital can't all leave their beds this Christmas.

"It's been a hard time," said Alexis Machate, whose daughter has been at the hospital since Monday.

So instead, the love is coming to them in the form of man's best friend. Therapy dogs took over the hospital Christmas morning, with Peach, Penny, Sadie, Oliver, Loki and more all making rounds visiting kids.

3-year-old Mia has been battling an infection. When she met Oliver, a therapy dog, her face lit up.

"What's his name?" Mia asked. "His name is Oliver," a volunteer responded. "He's so cute," Mia said.

Her mom says seeing the pups makes the holiday special, even from a hospital room.

"It's been a little bit of light in the dark," she said.

The dogs don't only bring cheer to patients of all ages, but also their owners.

11-year-old Tristan Shankland came with his dad and shared his dog Finn with others.

"What made you want to come here and be with all these other kids that unfortunately can't go home right now?" WPTV's Kayla McDermott asked Tristan.

"To give what, basically what I have from my house, basically feel like giving them the feeling of home," Shankland said. "I'm glad that there's like, not that much, like, rooms that are, like, filled with people, because, like, we don't want anyone in the hospital when it's Christmas."

As the dogs said goodbye to the kids, Mia had a message for everyone who visited her this Christmas: "Merry Christmas, everybody, Merry Christmas."

All of the dog owners were volunteers with Certifed Therapy Dog, Inc. Founder and President Alan Levine says more volunteers are always needed. To learn more or sign up click the link here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

