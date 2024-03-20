Watch Now
Suspect jumps into canal near Lake Worth Beach; divers can't find him

Deputies were attempting to serve him warrant
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 20, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man being served a warrant jumped into a canal near Lake Worth Beach and hasn't surfaced in the open water incident, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m., PBSO deputies were chasing the man on foot and he jumped into the water in the mouth of Lake Osborne near John Prince Park, spokeswoman Terri Barbera told WPTV. He went halfway across the water and then went under, Barbera said.

Deputies jumped into the water in search of him. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue divers also were unsuccessful in finding him and the scene has been turned over to PBSO as a recovery operation.

