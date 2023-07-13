Summer camp counselor accused of kissing girl at elementary school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Palm Beach County School District employee is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with an 11-year-old girl on school grounds during summer camp near West Palm Beach.

Michael Richard, of Lake Worth, was arrested Thursday after the reported incident at Wynnebrook Elementary School, 1167 Drexel Road. After first appearance the next day, he was released on his own recognizance. Richard's next hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17 for the state to file charges.

The arresting agencies were the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and school district police.

The child provided a sworn statement Thursday, saying she had physical contact with Richard at summer camp. The victim said Richard texted her to meet him in a classroom. "Upon entering, she hugged him and he picked her up and sat on her lap," according to the arrest report. "Then they kissed. She advised that they kissed on two other occasions as well."

Her cellphone contained several text messages with him about kissing and holding hands, according to the police report.

During an interview with detectives, Richard admitted to kissing and having her sit on his lap.

He also said he purchased items for her as gifts on previous occasions.

The date of the incident was not listed in the arrest report.