South Florida free diver missing in Bimini

BIMINI, Bahamas — A South Florida free diver has been missing in Bimini, Bahamas, since 4 p.m. Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Forces to search for Ryan Proulx, 31, who is from Connecticut and works in South Florida as a boat captain.

Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez in Miami told WPTV they sent two helicopters and a plane from Miami to aid in the search. He added it is up to Bahamas' police whether to end the search.



Proulx was last seen wearing a green top with red fins in the vicinity of Bimini Barge Wreck, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet.

On Thursday, he had departed with eight others, including in wife, on two boats, from a marina in Palm Beach County.

Steve Diffenbacher, of Jupiter and a good friend of the missing man, is asking mariners who may be traveling across from Florida to be on the lookout.

"He was drifting northeast at 1.3 knots," Diffenbacher said. "He should be in the area of El Dorado shoal to Great Isaac.

Diffenbacher can be reached at 772-708-7405 and the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast at 305-415-6800.

