Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man in Boca Raton

William Haines- Silver Alert
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jun 04, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Officials have issued a Silver Alert in their search for a missing man from Boca Raton.

The Florida Silver Alert is used to locate missing persons suffering from an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.

Officials say 68-year-old William Haines was last seen Saturday near Lyons Rd. and Boca Lago Blvd.

Haines was wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

According to authorities, Haines may be traveling in a 2019 green Ford Escape with a Florida tag reading NEJA10.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

