School security trainee charged with bomb threats to PBSO facility

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested and faces felony charges after threatening to bomb a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) training facility Tuesday.

Frank Ladzinski, 37, was taking part in the Guardian Academy program, where security guards are trained to work at schools to protect students. The training was taking place at the PBSO facility at 4215 Cherry Road.

Ladzinski was one of three students who failed the final evaluation on Monday, and was asked to come back on Tuesday to retake the test.

The arrest affidavit states that before the class began Tuesday, three security employees were talking when Ladzinski walked to the group and stated he was going to shoot the trainers and knew where to set the “charges”, referring to placing a bomb.

When the class began, Ladzinski placed a large army-style bag down on the ground in the classroom despite being instructed not to come inside with any belongings.

According to the arrest report, when a security guard asked what was in the bag, Ladzinski said: “Well, it’s not a bomb… well, maybe."

Later in the day, when Ladzinski was asked why he had his bag inside the classroom, he said: “Oh, I might have a bomb in here or something.”

Once deputies responded and questioned Ladzinski, he said that he had just said it randomly and should not have said it.

According to the arrest report, Ladzinski is an Army veteran who suffers from PTSD, and he said he has not taken his prescription medication in 'a long time’. He also told deputies that he works for Team JAI Security.

Ladzinski faces a charge of threats to throw, place, project or discharge a destructive device and a charge of false report of a bomb. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.