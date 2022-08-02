Watch Now
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores

The organization is giving families 25% off in August to help with inflation
Salvation Army West Palm Beach
Posted at 12:53 PM, Aug 02, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.

The organization says the decision to continue the discount through the month of August is due to the overwhelming response of families expressing appreciation for helping them deal with increasing clothing, furniture, and appliance prices caused by inflation and supply shortages.

The 25% discount will be offered at their two family stores located in West Palm Beach and Lake Worth. However, they are in need of donations.

"Due to the overwhelming demand on our inventory, we want to encourage those that can, to donate good quality merchandise at either, or both locations," said Bruce Garabrant, the Family Store Manager.

