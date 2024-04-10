Ruptured sewer line causes portion of Florida Mango Road to collapse

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A ruptured sewer line caused a portion of a Palm Springs road to collapse Tuesday night, the Lake Worth Beach utility director said Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a contractor for AT&T damaged a sewer main on Florida Mango Road between Waterside Drive and a nearby canal.

Sam Heady, the utility director for Lake Worth Beach, told WPTV on Wednesday that a portion of the ground caved in because of the rupture.

Residents in the area couldn't access their homes because of the incident, while another individual told WPTV that authorities asked her to evacuate.

Utilities crews from Lake Worth Beach were working to make emergency repairs.

The city said in a statement that drinking water isn't affected but advised against "entering the water or fishing."

"We thank the community for their patience and will continue to provide updates on the progress of the repair," the statement said.