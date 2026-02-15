Robbery suspect flees tennis club in car decorated with Christmas lights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery.

The incident happened on Dec. 20 at The Tennis Club of Palm Beach when an unidentified male suspect approached a woman and forcibly snatched her purse and cell phone.

Deputies say the suspect then drove off in a car decorated with Christmas lights and reindeer antlers fixed on the rear windows.

PBSO Suspect wanted for robbery at Palm Beach Tennis Club

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is urged to contact Detective Thornton at ThorntonT@pbso.org or call Crime Stoppers.