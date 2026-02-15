Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Robbery suspect flees tennis club in car decorated with Christmas lights

Robbery suspect Palm Beach Tennis Club
PBSO
Suspect wanted for robbery at Palm Beach Tennis Club
Robbery suspect Palm Beach Tennis Club
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery.

The incident happened on Dec. 20 at The Tennis Club of Palm Beach when an unidentified male suspect approached a woman and forcibly snatched her purse and cell phone.

Deputies say the suspect then drove off in a car decorated with Christmas lights and reindeer antlers fixed on the rear windows.

Robbery suspect Palm Beach Tennis Club
Suspect wanted for robbery at Palm Beach Tennis Club

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is urged to contact Detective Thornton at ThorntonT@pbso.org or call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening