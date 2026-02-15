Robbery suspect flees tennis club in car decorated with Christmas lights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery.
The incident happened on Dec. 20 at The Tennis Club of Palm Beach when an unidentified male suspect approached a woman and forcibly snatched her purse and cell phone.
Deputies say the suspect then drove off in a car decorated with Christmas lights and reindeer antlers fixed on the rear windows.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is urged to contact Detective Thornton at ThorntonT@pbso.org or call Crime Stoppers.