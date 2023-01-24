Port St. Lucie woman sues Walgreens after faulty shopping cart leads to injury, lawsuit claims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An attorney for a Port St. Lucie woman claims his client was seriously injured because of a faulty shopping cart at a Walgreens in Palm Springs. Now they're suing the company.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Palm Beach County court, seeks $50,000 in damages and a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, Nancy Fulk was a customer at the Walgreens at 3184 S. Congress Ave. in Palm Springs on July 1, 2019, when the wheels of the shopping cart she was using "locked up," causing her to "lose her balance and fall to the ground."

North Palm Beach-based attorney Skip Goldenberg, who filed the lawsuit on Fulk's behalf, argues that Walgreens had a duty to maintain the shopping carts on its premises and failed to warn his client of the cart's "dangerous condition."

Because of the negligence, Goldenberg claims, Fulk has "suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, impairment, permanent injury, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, and aggravation of a previously existing condition."

A spokesman for Walgreens declined to comment, citing pending litigation.