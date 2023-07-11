Police seeking to identify man who attacked another man with knife in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is seen on surveillance video attacking another man at a plaza.

The incident occurred Saturday near the Food Pointe at 4469 Congress Ave. in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs police said the unidentified man violently attacked another man with a knife and the victim suffered several stab wounds and lacerations.

The unidentified man is described as Hispanic, believed to be in his 30s and stands 5 feet 3 inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 561-584-8300 or 1-800-458-TIPS.