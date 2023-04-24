Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Plane crash lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington, person hospitalized

FAA, NTSB to investigate wreck, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a small plane made a crash landing on the course at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington.
A plane crash lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington on April 24, 2023.jpg
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:28:56-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a small plane made a crash landing on the course at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a single-engine aircraft smashed into a group of palm trees in a sandy area just off the fairway.

WATCH: Video of golf course plane crash

Plane crash lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington, person hospitalized

A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the course, located at 1393 Lyons Road, around 10:30 a.m.

The pilot had gotten out of the plane after it crashed and was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7