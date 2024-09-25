Man shocked by downed power lines near West Palm Beach, taken to trauma center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after getting shocked by downed power lines near West Palm Beach, authorities said.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, emergency crews responded to the area of North Military Trail and Vilma Lane just after 1:30 p.m. and found a person laying in the median and in contact with the downed wires.

WPTV's Ethan Stein said that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told him that lightning hit the pole, causing it to detach and stretch across Military Trail, blocking all lanes of traffic.

That is when, PBSO said, a man got out of his car to remove the wire and was shocked when he grabbed it. According to PBSO, the wire was still on top of the man when deputies arrived at the scene.

Mica Star told WPTV she heard a loud boom before her hair salon lost power. Star said she worked quickly to get a power source for her customers and hopes the man is OK.

WPTV Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to North Military Trail and Vilma Lane on Sept. 25, 2024.

"Their hair was wet," she said. "So, luckily I had an extra power cord just to plug it in, but that’s why you have to prepare for these types of things."

Florida Power and Light immediately shut off the electrical grid in the area, PBCFR said. Once that was done, paramedics removed the man from the lines using a belt and took him to a local trauma center, where the victim's condition is unknown.

PBSO is investigating the incident and FPL is in the process of removing the wires and restoring power to the area.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is reminding the public that if you come across downed electrical wires, don't touch them. Call 911 and remain well clear of the area.

"Surges in current may cause the wire to jump without warning, and electricity can travel in the ground," Fire Rescue said in a news release.