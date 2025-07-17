Person killed involving machine that stacks concrete blocks in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A person was killed after an accident at a business near West Palm Beach on Thursday, according to fire rescue personnel.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the West Palm Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of Skees Road for a "reported technical rescue."

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | July 17, 10am

Fire Rescue said the accident involved a machine that stacks and cubes large amounts of concrete blocks.

Officials said the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will be performing the preliminary investigation, according to Fire Rescue.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.