Pedestrian struck by vehicle, dies near West Palm Beach day before 60th birthday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian from Port St. Lucie was struck and killed in a collision just past midnight Tuesday, one day before his 60th birthday, near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO responded to the crash at 12:08 a.m. in the 4600 block of Forest Hill Boulevard.

Johnny Steward was walking southbound on Military Trail and crossed southbound onto Forest Hill Boulevard. He walked into the path of an eastbound 2011 Mercedes Benz, which was driven by a 56-year-old Port St. Lucie man, according to a PBSO crash report.

The vehicle was brought to a controlled rest in the inside eastbound lane of Forest Hill Boulevard and the pedestrian came to rest north of the vehicle.

Steward was declared dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the driver was uninjured.

