PBSO seeks identity of woman found dead in canal near Delray Beach ruled homicide

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a woman found dead floating in a canal west of Delray Beach that has been determined to be a homicide, the agency said Monday.

At 4:26 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a body found in the 5500 block of West Atlantic Avenue, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. The canal is west of South Military Trail.

The body was taken to the medical examiner where an autopsy was performed Monday. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading a new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “Know Something – Say Something” feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

The woman is white or Hispanic from 25 to 40 years, PBSO said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office PBSO provided information on woman whose body was found in canal west of Delray Beach



"The decedent had distinct identifiers such as a long sleeve leopard print shirt, long black pants, highlighter yellow finger nails and pink toe nails," according to a media advisory. "The decedent had brown hair, was 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 140-150 pounds."

