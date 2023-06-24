Watch Now
PBSO seeks to identify pedestrian killed by minivan

She crossed Military directly into traffic, died 3 days later
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 24, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a woman who died Friday, three days after being struck by a minivan on Military Trail.

PBSO estimated she is 50 to 65 years old.

Rescuers responded to the crash at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was traveling southbound on North Military Trail within the inside land approaching the 800 block, PBSO said.

A 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by a 53-year-old Lantana woman was traveling southbound on North Military Trail within the inside lane approaching the 800 block.

As the Sienna continued southbound within the inside lane, the pedestrian was observed crossing into the inside lane where she began walking directly toward oncoming traffic, and was subsequently struck by the car and vaulted into the air.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach with life-threatening injuries.

Investigator Sean Ramsey can be contacted at 561-688-3400.

