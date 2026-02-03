Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PBSO looking for 2 men who stole multiple chainsaws from Lowe's on Okeechobee Boulevard

Theft happened in December, and suspects fled in Lexus SUV
Posted

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is seeking info on two men accused of stealing multiple chainsaws from a local Lowe's.

On Dec. 21 at 7:52 a.m., investigators say two men walked into a Lowe's in the 4700 block of Okeechobee Boulevard, fleeing with multiple chainsaws.

They took off in an gray, older model Lexus SUV.

PBSO asks anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Stone at StoneM@PBSO.org or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

