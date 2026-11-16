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PBSO detectives seek to identify woman who took envelope with cash from Dollar Tree in Wellington

The woman was captured on video picking up a bank envelope containing $500 that a customer left behind and walking out of the store with it, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says
PBSO detectives seek to identify a woman seen taking an envelope with cash from Dollar Tree in Wellington.png
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
PBSO detectives seek to identify a woman seen taking an envelope with cash from Dollar Tree in Wellington.png
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman who was seen on video taking a bank envelope containing cash that was left on the counter at a Dollar Tree in Wellington.

The incident occurred on Sept. 4 at around 12:15 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 10510 Forest Hill Blvd.

According to PBSO, the victim made a purchase at the Dollar Tree and left a blue bank envelope containing $500 on the counter.

Detectives seek to identify a woman seen taking an envelope with 500 cash from a Dollar Tree store in Wellington.png

The woman was captured on video picking up the envelope and walking out of the store with it, making no attempt to return the envelope to store employees, deputies said. The woman was wearing gray leggings and a gray T-shirt and carrying a denim handbag.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person of interest is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or remain anonymous by downloading the PBSO app. Tips can be submitted using the "See Something" feature. The app is available at www.pbsoapp.com.

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