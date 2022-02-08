Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

PBIA wants to find owner of long-lost, rare book left at airport

items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach International Airport
A 1947 edition of The Great Tide, a historical fiction novel written by Rubylea Hall, which was left behind at Palm Beach International Airport three years ago.
A 1947 edition of The Great Tide, a historical fiction novel written by Rubylea Hall, which was left behind at Palm Beach International Airport three years ago.jpg
Posted at 3:24 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 15:24:53-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The folks at Palm Beach International Airport are on a mission to track down the owner of a long-lost and rare book.

PBIA posted on Instagram Monday that someone left behind a 1947 edition of "The Great Tide," a historical fiction novel written by Rubylea Hall, at the airport three years ago.

"Our team can't let go of the idea of finding its owner," the post said. "It's not just the book that has us smitten- it's the inscription inside, expressing love from a husband to his wife on her 20th birthday, next to another special identifying feature."

PBIA is hoping to reunite the book with its rightful owner.

If you have any information about who the book belongs to, call the airport right away.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count, Feb. 8, 2022