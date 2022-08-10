Watch Now
Part of Palm Beach International Airport evacuated after man makes bomb threat, sheriff's office says

Third floor of PBIA shut down while authorities search backpack, PBSO says
Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 10, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Part of Palm Beach International Airport has been shut down and evacuated Wednesday after a man claimed to have a bomb in his backpack, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

According to PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the incident happened at a ticket counter on the third floor of the airport.

A man made threats to harm himself and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack.

Barbera said the man is now in custody and authorities are searching his backpack.

The third floor of PBIA has been evacuated and is now shut down while the sheriff's office investigates.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

