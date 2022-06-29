WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Springs woman who was arrested in the violent and deadly attack of her husband earlier this year will spend multiple decades in prison.

Joan P. Burke, 62, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty.

She was arrested Feb. 19 on a charge of first-degree murder after police said she stabbed Melvin Weller, 62, more than 140 times and bludgeoned him with a meat cleaver.

When officers arrived after the attack, they found Weller on the floor, surrounded by a pool of blood that covered more than half of the kitchen.

Officers noticed blood spatters and smears on the walls, kitchen cabinets and counters. A couple of knives and a meat cleaver were in the kitchen sink.

Police found Burke lying in bed in the master bedroom alert and conscious but remained mute. She was taken to JFK Hospital where she was evaluated before being taken to jail.

An autopsy revealed that Weller suffered more than 140 stab wounds all over his body.

Investigators said he also had a skull fracture caused by a blow from a meat cleaver to the right rear area of his head.

It is unclear what prompted the violent attack.