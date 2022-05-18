Watch
Palm Springs police seeking to identify 7-Eleven armed robber

The robbery happened on May 7
Palm Springs police need your help identifying a man who held a clerk at gunpoint to rob a 7-Eleven.
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 12:41:48-04

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Palm Springs police need your help identifying a man who held a clerk at gunpoint to rob a 7-Eleven.

The armed robbery happened on May 7 at about 4:48 a.m. at 4048 Forest Hill Blvd. Police said the crook used a semi-automatic handgun to threaten the clerk to empty the cash drawers. 

The gunman fled the store and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said the thief has tattoos on both hands.

Anyone who can identify this man or has information regarding the robbery, please contact Detective Jan Hansen  at  561-584-8300 ext. 8551.

