Palm Springs police seek potential witness in fatal Lake Worth Road hit-and-run

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a potential witness as they continue investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Palm Springs nearly four months ago.

The Village of Palm Springs Police Department said Wednesday that investigators have released additional surveillance footage connected to the June 20 crash in the 4100 block of Lake Worth Road, between Kirk Road and South Military Trail.

WATCH BELOW: Police seek to ID potential witness of fatal hit-and-run

Palm Spring police seek to ID potential witness of fatal hit-and-run

Police are trying to identify a person seen walking in the area who investigators believe may have information that could help them determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators stressed that the person is not considered a suspect. Police simply want to speak with the individual to determine whether they witnessed the crash or have information that could help the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the potential witness or has information about the crash, vehicle or driver to contact Officer Fardella at 561-584-8369 or BFardella@vpsfl.org.