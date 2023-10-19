Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus on lockdown

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus is on lockdown because of police activity in the area.

The college made the announcement on social media.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle involved in a shooting in Palm Springs was found on campus, prompting the lockdown.

Deputies and Palm Springs police were on campus investigating.

PBSC’s Lake Worth campus is on lockdown due to police activity in the area.



Updates will be provided as soon as possible.



Please do not panic. pic.twitter.com/vi36axNZNB — Palm Beach State College (@PBStateCollege) October 19, 2023

"Please do not panic," the college's social media message said.

No other information was immediately known.