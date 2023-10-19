Watch Now
Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus on lockdown

Deputies say vehicle involved in Palm Springs shooting found on campus
Palm Beach State College
Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 14:09:20-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus is on lockdown because of police activity in the area.

The college made the announcement on social media.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle involved in a shooting in Palm Springs was found on campus, prompting the lockdown.

Deputies and Palm Springs police were on campus investigating.

"Please do not panic," the college's social media message said.

No other information was immediately known.

