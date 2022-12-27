Watch Now
24 Haitian migrants in custody after 'smuggling event' in Palm Beach Shores

Boat comes ashore behind Marriott's Ocean Pointe
A 33-foot boat carrying two dozen Haitian migrants comes ashore on the beach in Palm Beach Shores.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 09:29:48-05

PALM BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Two dozen Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after the boat in which they were traveling came ashore behind a Marriott Vacation Club on Singer Island.

A 33-foot boat carrying 24 Haitian migrants came ashore Tuesday morning on the beach behind Marriott's Ocean Pointe in Palm Beach Shores, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.

Federal authorities were investigating the "maritime smuggling event," Slosar said.

The boat could be seen on the sand behind the Palm Beach Shores resort.

