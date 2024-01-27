Palm Beach International Airport power restored after impacting service

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The electrical power system was out temporarily at Palm Beach International Airport, impacting service, including all departures, on Saturday afternoon.

The airport was on generator power, Marketing Director Nicole Hughes told WPTV.

The power went out at 4:50 p.m., Hughes said.

Florida Power & Light crews worked to restore power.

"We are aware of a service interruption at Palm Beach International Airport impacting one of the main terminals," FPL spokesman Marshall Hastings said in an email. "FPL crews worked safely and as quickly as possible alongside airport staff and restored power shortly after 5 p.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation."



Hughes said flights were able to land and passengers get off the planes.

But the baggage and ticket scanning systems were not operating.

Eight departing flights had been listed as delayed and three arrivals were delayed.

WPTV report Cassandra Garcia said there were a lot of people sitting around and many of the lights were out.

"We were supposed to leave at 6:15 and delayed to 7:30 so far," Tom Spencer told Garcia.

Stephanie Fullington said her flight was delayed about two hours. "So we’ll see I’m going to try and get it (board pass) printed and we’ll see.”

WPTV received an email from a woman who said her plane at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport was on the tarmac for one hour.

"We are now heading back to airport. They told us that the power will be down longer than three hours," she emailed.

The Federal Aviation Administration National Airspace System was not showing anything on its alert system.

A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman said Air-Stair 81, a motorized set of stairs, has been requested on one instance to assist an aircraft at a gate. There are no reports of injuries.

