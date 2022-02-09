Palm Beach County teen mom mentoring program seeking mentors

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a growing demand for mentors needed to support teen moms in Palm Beach County.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County is calling on volunteers to join the Caps & Cribs mentoring program.

The teen mom mentoring program supports pregnant and parenting high school teens by connecting them with professional women from Palm Beach County and beyond.

Once a mentor is paired with a mentee, the pair will meet once a week for at least one hour in-person or virtually to offer encouragement and support.

Mentors empower their mentees to stay in school and plan out their future while they’re navigating the new challenges that come with raising a child.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies provides the training and resources to help volunteers connect with their designated teen mom while building a relationship of trust and confidence that will last a lifetime.

The program is accredited by the National Quality Mentoring System by MENTOR, the national mentoring partnership.

This badge is an evidence-based acknowledgment of the safety and efficacy of the Caps and Cribs program and assures mentees, funders and policymakers that the program meets national quality standards and procedures for the operation of a mentoring program.

Caps and Cribs is one of only six nonprofit programs in Florida to earn the accreditation.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County is a nonprofit organization improving birth outcomes through the compassionate and equitable delivery of early prenatal care, education, and support for all pregnant women across our communities.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies has three upcoming mentor training sessions:

To learn more about becoming a mentor or mentee, click here.