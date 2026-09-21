Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seeks 2 people after man hospitalized with broken jaw at Luke Bryan concert

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two individuals in connection with a man being hospitalized after an altercation at a Luke Bryan concert at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater.

The incident happened at the concert on Saturday, Sept. 12.

WATCH BELOW: Man hospitalized after concert altercation; 2 sought

2 sought after man hospitalized after altercation at Luke Bryan concert

The man's daughter said he was punched during the event. She posted a video to TikTok asking for information, which has since been seen by over 150,000 people.

"He's in surgery right now. His jaw is broken in two different places," she said in the video.

She said she hopes someone who was at the concert that night will come forward.

"It would just be really helpful if someone could come forward with some information," she said.

The daughter also shared photos of her father, telling us he had his jaw wired shut following the incident.

Earlier this week, she posted an update saying her father has been released from the hospital.

"He does have a long recovery ahead of him," she said.

She is still asking anyone with information to reach out.

"If anybody has any pictures of them in the background, or around or anything please send it over," she said.

The daughter told us the family is unable to do an interview at this time.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the two individuals they are seeking in connection with the incident.

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