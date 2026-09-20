PBSO seeks public's help identifying 2 persons of interest in altercation at Luke Bryan concert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two people considered persons of interest in an incident at a Luke Bryan concert in West Palm Beach.

PBSO confirmed the two people pictured by the agency are persons of interest in an incident that occurred at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 12. The sheriff's office initially described the incident as an altercation.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who recognizes either person or has information that may help investigators is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or through the PBSO app using the "See Something" feature.

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