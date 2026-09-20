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PBSO seeks public's help identifying 2 persons of interest in altercation at Luke Bryan concert

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released photos of two people sought in connection with an altercation at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on Sept. 12.
Lyke Bryan Concert
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Lyke Bryan Concert
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two people considered persons of interest in an incident at a Luke Bryan concert in West Palm Beach.

PBSO confirmed the two people pictured by the agency are persons of interest in an incident that occurred at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 12. The sheriff's office initially described the incident as an altercation.

Lyke Bryan Concert persons of interest

Anyone who recognizes either person or has information that may help investigators is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or through the PBSO app using the "See Something" feature.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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