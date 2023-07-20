Watch Now
Palm Beach County deputy rescues sea turtle hatchlings walking toward road on South Palm Beach

Deputy given special permission from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to handle turtles
A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy this week came to the rescue of some sea turtle hatchlings.
A Palm Beach County releases four sea turtle hatchings on South Palm Beach after they were headed toward the road on July 19, 2023.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 17:56:01-04

SOUTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy this week came to the rescue of some sea turtle hatchlings headed in the wrong direction.

The deputy found the baby turtles Wednesday morning going in the wrong direction on South Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said the hatchlings were headed toward the road in the 3500 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Video released by the agency showed the deputy releasing four turtles along the beach, allowing them to head to sea.

The agency reminds the public that they should never interfere with any kind of marine life.

The deputy was given special permission from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to handle the hatchlings.

Wildlife officials are now trying to determine why the turtles were drawn away from the beach area.

If you come across an animal in distress, contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

