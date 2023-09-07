Watch Now
North Palm Beach man arrested after threats to put bomb under plane at PBIA

Kenneth Szogas, 62, had flown on Avelo Airlines flight 348 from Connecticut
Posted at 10:42 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 22:42:07-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A North Palm Beach man is facing two charges after he is accused of threatening to put a bomb under the plane as he disembarked at Palm Beach International Airport.

On Thursday night, Kenneth Lee Szogas, 62, had flown on Avelo Airlines flight 348 from New Haven, Connecticut.

A fellow passenger told B-8 gate agent Dayshawn Steven the man had walked behind him and made the threat, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

He was taken the Palm Beach County Jail in West Palm Beach and is facing charges of disorderly conduct and a threat to do bodily harm.

He posted $26,000 bond on Saturday and his next court appearance is 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

